Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. 10,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,615. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Danaos has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $107.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 197.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 431.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

