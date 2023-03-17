Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $244.30. The stock had a trading volume of 779,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,778. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.63. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.