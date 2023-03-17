Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 1,370 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 9,584,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

