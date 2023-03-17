Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 120 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,691. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

