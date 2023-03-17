Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 471,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 73,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,924,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,383. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

