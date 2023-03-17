CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $6.95 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $29,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

