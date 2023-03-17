CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 157,317 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,317 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 2.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.65% of FTI Consulting worth $35,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

FCN stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.