CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1,151.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

