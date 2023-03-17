CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

