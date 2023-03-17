CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $315.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

