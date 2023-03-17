CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $12.88 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 329,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,438,000 after acquiring an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after purchasing an additional 707,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after buying an additional 453,622 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.