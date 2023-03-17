CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,054.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.