CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 569,293 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 283.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,293 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

