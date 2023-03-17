CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

