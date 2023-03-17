CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 6,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,761. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

