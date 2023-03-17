CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CureVac Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 554,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. CureVac has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 18.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 692.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 19.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CureVac

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

