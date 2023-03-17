CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO Buys $23,268.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $23,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,648.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,982.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 493,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.