CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO Buys $23,268.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) CEO John P. Albright purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $23,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,648.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,982.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 493,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.