CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO Buys $23,268.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $23,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,648.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,982.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
See Also
