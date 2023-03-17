Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $3.50. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 10,109 shares trading hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

