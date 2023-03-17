Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 5,833.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after buying an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Crown by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $117,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

