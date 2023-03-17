Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 5,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.40.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
