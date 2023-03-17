Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 5,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.