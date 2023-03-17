Cronos Price Tops $0.0702 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $13.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

