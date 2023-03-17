Critical Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) and Its Competitors

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -99.25% -22.78% -9.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -4.87 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.55 billion $441.05 million -11.78

Analyst Ratings

5E Advanced Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 5E Advanced Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 205 940 1273 12 2.45

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 299.17%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 34.51%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

5E Advanced Materials rivals beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

