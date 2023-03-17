Critical Contrast: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) vs. ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and MTN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 3 0 0 1.75 MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus target price of $7.27, suggesting a potential upside of 106.44%. Given ams-OSRAM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ams-OSRAM is more favorable than MTN Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $5.78 billion N/A -$36.68 million ($0.20) -17.60 MTN Group $12.70 billion 1.02 $930.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares ams-OSRAM and MTN Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -1.91% 6.64% 2.28% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications. The Lamps and Systems is comprised of automotive lamps and illumination products including traditional automotive lighting technologies. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. It operates under the following geographical segments: South Africa, Nigeria, South and East Africa, West and Central Africa, and Middle East and Northern Africa. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

