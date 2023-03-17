Critical Analysis: Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) versus ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) and Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATCO and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Alliant Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATCO and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alliant Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATCO currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.11%. Given ATCO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ATCO is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATCO and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 8.86 Alliant Energy $4.21 billion 3.16 $685.61 million $2.73 19.40

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ATCO. ATCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats ATCO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management. The Electricity segment includes ATCO Structures & Logistics. This company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services and logistics and operations management. The Pipelines & Liquids segment includes ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines, ATCO Gas Australia, and ATCO Energy Solutions. These businesses provide integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, Western Australia and Mexico. The Corporate & Other segment includes commercial real estate owned by the company in Alberta and ATCO Energy, a retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta. The Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

