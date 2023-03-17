CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE CRH traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,944. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 1,755.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

