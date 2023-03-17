Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CEQP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 46,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 2.52. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Articles

