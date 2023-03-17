Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $428.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.