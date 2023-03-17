Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.8% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

