Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 71.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

