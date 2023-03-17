Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 897,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
