Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40). 83,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 48,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Creightons Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.18. The stock has a market cap of £22.76 million, a PE ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Creightons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.