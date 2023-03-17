Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Acquires £49,995.40 in Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) insider Keith Neilson acquired 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($17.49) per share, with a total value of £49,995.40 ($60,932.85).

Keith Neilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keith Neilson acquired 1,384 shares of Craneware stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($17.61) per share, with a total value of £19,998.80 ($24,373.92).

On Thursday, January 26th, Keith Neilson purchased 1,367 shares of Craneware stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,455 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £19,889.85 ($24,241.13).

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,545.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,765.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,090.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. Craneware plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,310.78 ($15.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250 ($27.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 12,727.27%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.03) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

