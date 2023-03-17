CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $110.48. 53,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $793.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

