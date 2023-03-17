Covenant (COVN) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Covenant has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $47,345.56 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00363393 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,008.02 or 0.26412702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

