Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

