CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 1,543,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

