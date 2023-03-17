Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.90

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.63), with a volume of 2574070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.62).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of £143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,683.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.12.

In other Costain Group news, insider Kate Rock bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,156.61). Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

