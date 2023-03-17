Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Tops $190.12 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $12.81 or 0.00047845 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $190.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00062339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

