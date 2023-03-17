Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) PT Lowered to $14.80

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.80 to $14.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cosan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $10.85 on Monday. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cosan by 302.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Cosan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

