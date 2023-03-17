Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. 74,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,597,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.99.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

