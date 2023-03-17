CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Stock Performance
CoreCard has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
