Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Down 0.4%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.06. 70,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 195,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $550.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 128,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

