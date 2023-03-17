ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

