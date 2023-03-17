ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

