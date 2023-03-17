Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 28426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
Featured Stories
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.