Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 28426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

