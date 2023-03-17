Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $946.50 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Conflux has a market cap of $946.50 million and approximately $732.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 133.9% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,766.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00314868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00573966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00073575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00494814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,073,990 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,654,989,771.368514 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31461445 USD and is up 14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $662,349,220.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

