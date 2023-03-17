Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1524073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Conduent Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

About Conduent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

