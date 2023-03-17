Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1524073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Conduent Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.