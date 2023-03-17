Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,284. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

