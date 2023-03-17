Comparing Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) & enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Invo Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 169.61 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -52.71 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$24.67 million ($2.58) -2.05

Invo Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Invo Bioscience and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% enVVeno Medical N/A -55.04% -51.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Invo Bioscience and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invo Bioscience beats enVVeno Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.