Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FIX traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $137.53. 62,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $152.13. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.